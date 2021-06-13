Scherzer (groin) was able to play catch on the field prior to Sunday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, Scherzer is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, and if all goes well, he'll be cleared to make his next turn through the rotation Wednesday versus the Pirates. Scherzer tossed just 12 pitches in his most recent start Friday against the Giants before exiting due to groin inflammation.