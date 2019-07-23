Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Tuesday
Scherzer (shoulder) was spotted playing catch with Howie Kendrick's son on the field Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
While this was likely a light throwing session for Scherzer, it's still good to see him throwing a day after tossing a bullpen. The Nationals still haven't announced an exact return date for the right-hander, though he appears on track to take the hill Thursday against Colorado.
