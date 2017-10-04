Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Wednesday

Scherzer (hamstring) was able to play catch on flat ground Wednesday, but did not partake in his previously planned bullpen session, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer threw from the stretch and windup during his time on flat ground, and looked relatively pleased following about 10 minutes of catch. Although he failed to make an appearance in the bullpen, everything seems to be in line for the right-hander to take the mound for Game 3 of the NLDS once the series moves to Chicago. Nothing has been announced at this point, but there is sure to be an update coming from manager Dusty Baker in the near future as to Scherzer's status.