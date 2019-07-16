Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch
Scherzer (back) played catch Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer is on the 10-day injured list with a mid-back strain, but the issue doesn't appear to be particularly severe. He'll be eligible to return as soon as Saturday, but the Nationals have yet to announce when he's expected back.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Next start pushed back•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Battling back stiffness•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 11 in win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Returns from paternity list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...
-
Waivers: Archer, Martinez back?
Chris Archer and Carlos Martinez could be among the available options for managers who find...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...