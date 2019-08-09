Nationals' Max Scherzer: Possible bullpen session Saturday

Scherzer (back) could throw a bullpen session Saturday if he feels up to it, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

He had a light throwing session on flat ground Friday, and the Nationals will see how he responds Saturday. The plan is to hold him out until they are confident that he will be ready to go for the duration of the season. He will miss at least one more start.

More News
Our Latest Stories