Nationals' Max Scherzer: Precautionary exit with hamstring cramp

Scherzer was removed from Saturday's game in the fourth inning with a right hamstring cramp, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dusty Baker downplayed the injury, saying Scherzer would have stayed in had it been a more important game while also brushing off any notion that this could affect the NLDS rotation order. Scherzer ends the year with a 2.51 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 268:55 K:BB over 200.2 innings, numbers which make him the frontrunner for the NL Cy Young.