Scherzer pitched 3.2 innings in Thursday's 9-8 loss to San Diego, allowing seven runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Washington staked Scherzer to an 8-0 lead after the top of the fourth, but the ace went on to allow seven runs in the bottom of the inning, including serving up a grand slam to pitcher Daniel Camarena, and was removed with two outs. The outing follows a stretch of no more than two runs permitted in 11 straight starts and the ace heads into the All-Star break with a 7-4 record, 2.66 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 134:22 K:BB.