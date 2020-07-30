Scherzer allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10 across 7.1 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Scherzer turned in a complete performance, continuing to rack up strikeouts while also avoiding the home run ball. He allowed only one extra-base hit, which he surrendered to Derek Fisher in the third frame. Despite the unique circumstances of the season, Scherzer has showcased his typical ability to rack up strikeouts and and keep opposing lineups in check. He's currently scheduled to draw his next start Tuesday against the Mets.