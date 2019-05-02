Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds from shaky first frame

Scherzer (1-4) allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Scherzer allowed all three of his earned runs in the first inning by surrendering four consecutive hits, three of which were singles. However, he mostly stabilized his performance from there and still managed to pitch deep into the game to mitigate the early damage. It's been a surprising start to the season for Scherzer, as he owns a 4.08 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through 46.1 innings, though his 62 strikeouts ease concerns regarding his early performance. He'll draw a tough matchup in his next start, likely to come Monday at Milwaukee.