Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rebounds with strong performance Tuesday

Scherzer (15-6) was credited with the win Tuesday against the Braves. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings.

Scherzer pounded the strike zone Tuesday, throwing 83 of his 112 pitches for strikes in the Nationals' 4-2 win. It was a reassuring bounceback performance by the former Cy Young, who allowed seven runs over six innings in a start against the Braves just six days ago. With his seven strikeouts Tuesday, Scherzer became the fourth major-league pitcher to record four-straight 250+ strikeout seasons. The last pitcher to achieve that lofty milestone was Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez (1997-2000). Scherzer will look to build on his shiny 2.59 ERA in his upcoming Sunday start against the Phillies.

