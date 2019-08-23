Nationals' Max Scherzer: Remains cautious after back injury
Scherzer played catch Friday and said he's "not out of the woods yet" regarding his back injury, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Scherzer returned from the injured list Thursday and allowed one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts over four innings, and he was able to complete his regular post-start work Friday with no problems. Still, the veteran right-hander admits he isn't fully in the clear and can't yet throw with maximum effort, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports. Scherzer threw 71 pitches in Thursday's outing and figures to seeing a slightly higher workload his next time out as he builds up his stamina, but it may be a little while before he can truly return to form and fully let loose following the month-long absence.
