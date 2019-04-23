Nationals' Max Scherzer: Remains on track for Friday
Scherzer (ribs) threw a 20-pitch bullpen Tuesday and will throw another 20-pitch session Wednesday, and assuming everything goes as planned, he'll start Friday's game against San Diego, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer tweaked a muscle in his left rib cage Sunday while attempting to get out of the way of a foul ball in the dugout, although he's not expected to miss any time because of the minor issue. He'll attempt to prove his health in another side session Wednesday before Washington gives him the green light for Friday's outing.
