Scherzer was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mets after one inning for an undisclosed reason, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer wasn't very sharp in the first inning of Wednesday's contest, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one. He was examined by a trainer following the inning and was replaced by Erick Fedde to begin the second inning. It's unclear whether Scherzer will be forced to miss additional time.