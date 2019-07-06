Nationals' Max Scherzer: Returns from paternity list

Scherzer was activated off the paternity list ahead of his scheduled start against the Royals on Saturday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Scherzer was able to spend three days with his wife and newborn daughter without delaying his start. Austin Voth was sent down to Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move.

