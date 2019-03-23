Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rings up 12 Marlins to close spring
Scherzer threw 96 pitches en route to striking out 12 batters, sitting 93-95 mph with his fastball and holding his velocity deep into the game, during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The dozen whiffs were the most in a spring game, by anybody, since 2015. Scherzer's final line -- three runs on 10 hits over seven innings -- was marred slightly by a Neil Walker homer, but otherwise this was exactly the kind of performance fantasy GMs who invested a high pick in Mad Max will be expecting this season on a consistent basis. Scherzer will next take the mound against the Mets on Opening Day.
