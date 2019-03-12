Nationals' Max Scherzer: Rough spring continues

Scherzer allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings Monday against the Cardinals.

Scherzer doesn't appear to be in mid-season form just yet, as he's compiled a 5.93 ERA with 13 strikeouts over four starts in spring training (13.2 innings). He put together yet another stellar campaign in 2018, finishing with a 2.53 ERA and 0.91 WHIP and recorded 300 strikeouts for the first time in his career over 220.2 frames. Scherzer will enter the 2019 campaign as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball.