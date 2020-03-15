Nationals' Max Scherzer: Satisfied with side session

Scherzer (side) completed a bullpen session Thursday and was satisfied with how he felt afterward, the Associated Press reports. "It was good, was able to throw all pitches," Scherzer said.

Scherzer's positive workout was overshadowed by Major League Baseball announcing later in the day that the season would be delayed by at least two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the extended break should at least have Washington's ace in optimal health whenever Opening Day takes place. The right-hander had been scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game this weekend before MLB suspended its season, so the Nationals are seemingly comfortable with where Scherzer stands after he was scratched from a scheduled Grapefruit League start Tuesday due to soreness on the right side of his body.