Nationals' Max Scherzer: Says he's ready to return

Scherzer (back) said he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer, who has made one start since the All-Star break due to a back injury, said he felt great Wednesday after completing a two-inning simulated game Tuesday. The right-hander believes the next step in his rehab is pitching in a game, and he wants that outing to come in the majors, not minors. Scherzer acknowledged that he would likely be on an abbreviated pitch count in his first start back, but it sounds like he's tracking towards a return against the Brewers over the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories