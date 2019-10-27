Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scratched from start

Scherzer will not pitch his scheduled start Sunday in Game 5 due to spasms in his back and neck that have continued to worsen, Tyler Kepner of The New York Times reports.

Scherzer was expected to take the bump for the Nationals on Sunday night in Game 5 of the World Series but was dealing with spasms in the right side of his neck Saturday and woke up really hurting Sunday morning. The right-hander's unavailability could amount to a seismic shift in the turnout of this series as the Nationals are now forced to go with Joe Ross as their starter in a pivotal Game 5. According to Jamal Collier of MLB.com, Stephen Strasburg will start Game 6 regardless of Scherzer's availability going forward. The righty will remain on the Nationals' roster and will travel with the club to Houston with the hopes of being healthy enough to start in a potential Game 7.