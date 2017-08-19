Play

Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scratched with neck spasms again

Scherzer has been scratched from Friday night's start with neck spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

This is a reappearance of an injury that sidelined Scherzer earlier in August, although on the other side of his neck this time. Scherzer was forced to leave a start after just one inning last time, but did not miss any of his subsequent scheduled starts. As such, Scherzer may not need a disabled list trip, but we'll know more after team doctors are able to get a better look at his neck. Matt Grace will take the mound Friday in Scherzer's place.

