Nationals' Max Scherzer: Scratched with neck spasms again
Scherzer has been scratched from Friday night's start with neck spasms, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
This is a reappearance of an injury that sidelined Scherzer earlier in August, although on the other side of his neck this time. Scherzer was forced to leave a start after just one inning last time, but did not miss any of his subsequent scheduled starts. As such, Scherzer may not need a disabled list trip, but we'll know more after team doctors are able to get a better look at his neck. Matt Grace will take the mound Friday in Scherzer's place.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 10 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in no-decision Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Confirmed as Monday starter•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch Friday; bullpen on tap Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Tossing bullpen Friday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated to visit chiropractor, status TBD•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...