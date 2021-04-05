Scherzer's potential start Monday against Atlanta won't be happening, as that game has been postponed, but he should get to start Tuesday, with the Nationals officially set to begin play that day, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Nationals will have four games to make up at some point this season, as a COVID-19 outbreak wiped out the start of their season. The team's latest round of testing produced no new positives, however, so their season is officially set to go forward. The team hasn't confirmed that Scherzer will be on the mound Tuesday, but he was expected to start on Opening Day, so it would be a surprise to see anyone else take his place.