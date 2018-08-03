Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win
Scherzer (15-5) earned the win with six innings of work Thursday, yielding two runs on four hits (one homer) and two walks while striking out 10 in the 10-4 win over the Reds.
Scherzer now owns the MLB-lead with his 15th victory after earning the win in his last five outings. Thursday wasn't his strongest outing, but he still managed another double-digit strikeout performance. On the year, the 34-year-old righty has 210 punchouts, also the best in the league. The Cy Young hopeful will look for his sixth straight win Tuesday against the Braves.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 11 in victory over Marlins•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Beats Braves with quality start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting for NL on Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Earns 12th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Picks up 11th win•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out nine in loss to Red Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...