Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win

Scherzer (15-5) earned the win with six innings of work Thursday, yielding two runs on four hits (one homer) and two walks while striking out 10 in the 10-4 win over the Reds.

Scherzer now owns the MLB-lead with his 15th victory after earning the win in his last five outings. Thursday wasn't his strongest outing, but he still managed another double-digit strikeout performance. On the year, the 34-year-old righty has 210 punchouts, also the best in the league. The Cy Young hopeful will look for his sixth straight win Tuesday against the Braves.