Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures 15th win

Scherzer (15-5) earned the win with six innings of work Thursday, yielding two runs on four hits (one homer) and two walks while striking out 10 in the 10-4 win over the Reds.

Scherzer now owns the MLB-lead with his 15th victory after earning the win in his last five outings. Thursday wasn't his strongest outing, but he still managed another double-digit strikeout performance. On the year, the 34-year-old righty has 210 punchouts, also the best in the league. The Cy Young hopeful will look for his sixth straight win Tuesday against the Braves.

More News
Our Latest Stories