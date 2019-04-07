Nationals' Max Scherzer: Secures first win of 2019

Scherzer (1-2) allowed four runs on eight hits and struck out seven over 6.1 innings Sunday against the Mets in his first victory of the season. He was struck in the leg by a comebacker in the fifth inning, and although it felt stiff following the contest, Scherzer didn't express any concern over the issue, Jamal Collier of MLB.comreports.

Scherzer didn't appear to have his best stuff on the hill, but he managed to navigate through six-plus frames and would leave with the lead. He pounded the strike zone all day, firing 70 of 100 pitches for strikes. The 34-year-old owns a 3.32 ERA with 28 punchouts over 19 innings through his first three outings of the 2019 campaign.