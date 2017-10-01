Nationals' Max Scherzer: Sent for precautionary MRI
Scherzer (hamstring) was sent for a precautionary MRI, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
While manager Dusty Baker downplayed the issue following Saturday's game, this would suggest that the Nats are more concerned than they are letting on. The initial diagnosis is merely a cramp, and if nothing more serious is found in the MRI, Scherzer should start Friday against the Cubs in Game 1 of the NLDS.
