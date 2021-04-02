Scherzer won't pitch against the Mets this weekend since Saturday's and Sunday's games have been postponed for additional COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The Nationals have reported multiple positives for COVID-19 this week, so the season-opening series with the Mets this weekend has been postponed to determine the severity of the spread. Next up on the schedule for Washington is Atlanta on Monday, which Scherzer figures to start if the game is played as scheduled.