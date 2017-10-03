Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set for bullpen Wednesday

Scherzer (hamstring) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer still doesn't know when he'll be able to pitch next, but there will hopefully be a clearer idea regarding that after Wednesday's bullpen. Stephen Strasburg appears to be in line to start Game 1 of the NLDS, but If Scherzer gets through Wednesday with no issues, he would be lined up to start Game 2 against the Cubs. For what it's worth, the ace told Zuckerman "oh, I'm pitching in the NLDS," after tossing from flat ground Tuesday.