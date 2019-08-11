Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set for sim game
Scherzer (back) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer emerged from Saturday's 35-pitch bullpen session feeling "really good," per manager Dave Martinez, and the right-hander is now ready for the next step. If he responds well to Tuesday's activity as well, he could potentially return next Sunday for the series finale against Milwaukee. Scherzer has been limited to just one start so far in the second half as a result of the back issue.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Possible bullpen session Saturday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Missing at least one more start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Throws again Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Unlikely to return Monday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Plays catch•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...