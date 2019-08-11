Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set for sim game

Scherzer (back) will throw a simulated game Tuesday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer emerged from Saturday's 35-pitch bullpen session feeling "really good," per manager Dave Martinez, and the right-hander is now ready for the next step. If he responds well to Tuesday's activity as well, he could potentially return next Sunday for the series finale against Milwaukee. Scherzer has been limited to just one start so far in the second half as a result of the back issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories