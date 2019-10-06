Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set to start Game 4
Scherzer will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Monday as Anibal Sanchez pitches Sunday in Game 3, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer entered Game 2 on Friday and struck out the side on 14 pitches during the eighth inning, and he'll receive an additional day of rest rather than make the quick turnaround for Sunday's game. The veteran right-hander allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while recording six strikeouts during the Wild Card Game against the Brewers last week.
