Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set to start Monday

Scherzer (neck) will start Monday against the Marlins, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Renewed neck tightness during a throwing session earlier this week delayed Scherzer's return, but apparently the discomfort has largely subsided. He will start the series opener against Miami, and that means Scherzer's in line for two starts in his first week back with a road matchup against Milwaukee to follow next weekend.