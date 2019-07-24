Nationals' Max Scherzer: Set to start Thursday

Scherzer (shoulder) is scheduled to be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Thursday against the Rockies, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer felt good following Monday's bullpen session and is primed to rejoin the starting rotation after not pitching for nearly three weeks due to an inflamed bursa sac in his shoulder. The veteran right-hander has a 2.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 181:23 K:BB through 129.1 innings and will look to earn his eighth straight victory versus the Rockies on Thursday.