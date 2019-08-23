Nationals' Max Scherzer: Settles for no-decision

Scherzer allowed one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts across four innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Thursday.

He was expected to throw about 75 pitches, and he needed 71 to complete four frames, so despite a solid outing, Scherzer settled for a no-decision. Still, it's great to see him return after he missed nearly a month because of a back issue. Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.41 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 192 strikeouts in 138.1 innings this season. He will throw next at home against the Orioles on Wednesday.