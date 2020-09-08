Scherzer (4-2) picked up the win in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Rays, scattering six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The right-hander reeled off his third straight quality start in one of his best performances of the season, as Scherzer threw 104 pitches (70 strikes) and didn't allow a baserunner past second base. He lowered his ERA to 3.40 in the process, and he'll carry a 69:17 K:BB through 50.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against Atlanta.