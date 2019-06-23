Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated for two-start week

Scherzer is scheduled to start Tuesday at Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Scherzer pitched the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader and will now slide ahead of Patrick Corbin in the starting rotation. Assuming the Nationals keep Scherzer on regular rest, he'll complete his two-start week Sunday at Detroit.

