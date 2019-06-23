Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated for two-start week
Scherzer is scheduled to start Tuesday at Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer pitched the nightcap of Wednesday's doubleheader and will now slide ahead of Patrick Corbin in the starting rotation. Assuming the Nationals keep Scherzer on regular rest, he'll complete his two-start week Sunday at Detroit.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in win over Phils•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to pitch Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Still iffy for Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Status for Wednesday TBD•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Broken nose feared•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.