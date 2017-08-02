Nationals' Max Scherzer: Slated to visit chiropractor, status TBD
Scherzer (neck) is scheduled to visit a chiropractor to help alleviate his neck pain, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Scherzer left his most recent start after just two innings, but he's still hopeful to make his next start. However, those plans hinge primarily on how he feels following his chiropractic adjustment, likely making things clearer in the next couple days. If he is able to make his next start, it would likely come Monday against the Marlins, although Erick Fedde or A.J. Cole could remain in the major-league rotation if that plan doesn't come to fruition.
