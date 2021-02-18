Scherzer sprained his ankle two weeks ago and will be slightly delayed to start camp, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Scherzer suffered the injury during conditioning. While the issue doesn't appear to be a particularly serious one, it's obviously preferable for any pitcher (let alone a 36-year-old) to enter camp injury-free. The veteran will be held back from mound work for the next few days, but he shouldn't be at too much risk of missing Opening Day if he can get back on the mound soon.