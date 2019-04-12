Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start bumped to Sunday

Scherzer (ankle) will start against the Pirates on Sunday instead of Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer has been nursing a sore right ankle this week after being hit by a comebacker during last Sunday's start, so the Nationals will give him an additional day to rest up. Anibal Sanchez will start on normal rest in his place Saturday, due to Thursday's off day.

