Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed again

Scherzer will not start Friday against the Nationals as the game has been postponed, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

It's the second straight postponement for Scherzer, who was originally pushed back to Friday after his scheduled start Wednesday was postponed. The Nationals and Dodgers will play a doubleheader Saturday, with Scherzer presumably starting one of those two games.

