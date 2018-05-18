Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed again
Scherzer will not start Friday against the Nationals as the game has been postponed, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
It's the second straight postponement for Scherzer, who was originally pushed back to Friday after his scheduled start Wednesday was postponed. The Nationals and Dodgers will play a doubleheader Saturday, with Scherzer presumably starting one of those two games.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bypasses Roark in pitching schedule•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Continues to dominate•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 15•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out eight Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...