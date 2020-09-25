Scherzer will not start Friday against the Mets as scheduled, as the game has been rained out.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Scherzer will start Game 1 of the twin bill, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
