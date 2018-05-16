Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed
Scherzer will not start Wednesday against the Yankees as the game was postponed due to rain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals have a day off Thursday, so Scherzer will almost certainly start Friday against the Dodgers. He's expected to square off against Ross Stripling.
