Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed

Scherzer will not start Wednesday against the Yankees as the game was postponed due to rain, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals have a day off Thursday, so Scherzer will almost certainly start Friday against the Dodgers. He's expected to square off against Ross Stripling.

