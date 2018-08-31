Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start pushed back to Monday

Scherzer will receive an extra day of rest and take the hill against St. Louis on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Instead of pitching Sunday on normal rest, manager Dave Martinez elected to keep the Nationals' rotation in order and slot Jefry Rodriguez into Sunday's start versus Milwaukee. This is a change from earlier in the week when it was expected that Scherzer would remain on four-days rest and bypass Rodriguez in the rotation. Looking ahead, Scherzer is in line for two starts next week.