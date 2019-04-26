Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting as expected

Scherzer (ribs) is starting as expected against the Padres on Friday.

Moreover, there has been nothing from the Nationals' beat writers suggesting Scherzer will be limited. Scherzer tweaked an intercostal muscle in his left rib cage while dodging a foul ball Sunday, but he completed 20-pitch bullpen sessions Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for this start.

