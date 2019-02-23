Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting exhibition opener
Scherzer is scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Washington's ace tossed two simulated innings versus live hitters Tuesday and will likely be capped at around 2-to-3 frames in his first dress rehearsal for Opening Day. Though he'll turn 35 years old in July, Scherzer displayed last season that he remains in peak form and is more than deserving of a first-round selection in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: No longer starting Sunday•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Uncertain for Sunday's start•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Fans 10 to reach 300 strikeouts•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Stumbles against Braves•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Goes distance vs. Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleeper picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...