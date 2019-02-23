Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting exhibition opener

Scherzer is scheduled to start Saturday's Grapefruit League opener against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Washington's ace tossed two simulated innings versus live hitters Tuesday and will likely be capped at around 2-to-3 frames in his first dress rehearsal for Opening Day. Though he'll turn 35 years old in July, Scherzer displayed last season that he remains in peak form and is more than deserving of a first-round selection in most fantasy leagues.

