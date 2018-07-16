Nationals' Max Scherzer: Starting for NL on Tuesday
Scherzer was named the National League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's All-Star Game, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
It's the third career All-Star start for Scherzer, who received the nod for the NL over the Mets' Jacob deGrom. Scherzer, who maintains a 2.41 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 182:34 K:BB across 134.2 innings this season, is expected to cover an inning or two Tuesday before giving way to the bullpen. He tentatively lines up to make his first start of the second half with the Nationals on Sunday against the Braves.
