Scherzer (ankle) will start Friday's spring game against the Cardinals, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer was brought along cautiously through the first few weeks of camp due to a left ankle sprain, but the team was never particularly concerned about the issue. The right-hander threw a bullpen session Wednesday that went well, and he'll be able to make his Grapefruit League debut during Friday's start. Barring any setbacks, Scherzer should have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day.
