Nationals' Max Scherzer: Status for Game 1 uncertain
An MRI on Scherzer's injured hamstring revealed a "minor tweak", Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. His availability for Game 1 of the NLDS remains uncertain.
Scherzer exited Saturday's contest in the fourth inning with an apparent leg injury that the team classified as a hamstring cramp after the game. A subsequent MRI revealed no significant damage, but the Nationals' ace still isn't sure if he'll be able to suit up for Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday. Scherzer said that he's been able to run with no issues, but he'll have to wait and see how the injury progresses over the next few days before committing to a Game 1 start.
