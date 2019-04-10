Nationals' Max Scherzer: Status for next start uncertain

Manager Dave Martinez said he's hopeful Scherzer (ankle) will be able to make his next start on schedule, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer was hit in the ankle by a comebacker during his previous start, and while the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, it could force the right-hander to push his next start back by a day. The veteran hurler threw off flat ground Wednesday with his ankle taped and is slated to throw a bullpen Thursday before the Nationals determine when his next start will come. Should Scherzer be unable to take the mound Saturday, Anibal Sanchez would start is his place (on normal rest, thanks to Thursday's off day).