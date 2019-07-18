Nationals' Max Scherzer: Status for Sunday still unclear

Manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer's (back) status for Sunday's start against the Braves is still undetermined, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Scherzer threw from 90 feet again Thursday, though he didn't get off a mound as was hoped. Martinez noted afterwards that the right-hander is still at about 90 percent, and the Nationals won't give him the ball until he's 100-percent healthy. If Scherzer is unable to start Sunday, look for Austin Voth to get the ball in his place.