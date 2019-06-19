Nationals' Max Scherzer: Status for Wednesday TBD

Scherzer was diagnosed with a broken nose and his status for Wednesday's start versus the Phillies is up in the air, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer had a CT scan come back negative after he was hit in the face by a ball during a bunting drill Tuesday, but he may not be able to make his scheduled turn through the rotation. The Nationals may wait to see how the 34-year-old feels prior to Wednesday's doubleheader before ultimately making a decision.