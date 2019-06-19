Nationals' Max Scherzer: Still iffy for Wednesday
General manager Mike Rizzo said that while Scherzer (nose) is "scheduled" to pitch the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Phillies, the right-hander's status for the contest remains undetermined, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. "I think we'll see what happens when he wakes up [Wednesday]," Rizzo said.
Scherzer is still recovering from the broken nose he sustained while taking part in a bunting drill Tuesday, putting his availability entirely up in the air. Patrick Corbin is slated to start the first game of the twin bill for the Nationals, and the club also recalled Triple-A Fresno rotation member Austin Voth to serve as the 26th man for the day. If Scherzer's nose is presenting too much discomfort for him to pitch Wednesday, he'll likely be pushed back in the schedule, opening up a start for either Voth or Erick Fedde, according to Dan Kolko of MASN Sports.
