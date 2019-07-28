Nationals' Max Scherzer: Still uncertain for Tuesday
Scherzer (back) still needs to throw a bullpen session if he is going to start Tuesday's game against the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Scherzer is scheduled for cardio work Sunday and could throw if he feels good after the workout, per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post. The veteran right-hander is nursing a small strain in his back and received a stem cell injection prior to the weekend. Scherzer has yet to be ruled out for Tuesday's contest, but if he doesn't complete a bullpen session soon the Nationals will have to look elsewhere.
